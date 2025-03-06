Cavaliers Legend Gets Major Promise In Return To Cleveland
There was plenty to celebrate at Rocket Arena on Wednesday night. After a 112-107 win over the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth.
The memorable moment served as a testament to how far the franchise has come over the last seven years.
During the game, though, the organization had an opportunity to reflect on where they used to be. Former Cavs star Kevin Love made his first appearance in Cleveland since being bought out and signed by Miami back in 2023.
In honor of his return to the city where he won a title in 2016, the Cavaliers were showed their respects with a tribute video during the first timeout of the game. As Love walked out onto the court to a standing ovation, he pointed at his ring finger in acknowledgement of the warm reception.
"It was certainly emotional,” Love admitted afterward. “My wife and I had talked about it last night and today. Cleveland and Ohio and this organization will always mean a lot to me."
Love got more than he bargained for, though, in his return to Northeast Ohio, also revealing postgame that the organization has already promised him that his jersey will go up in the rafters one day.
"My number will, because I've been told, eventually go up there next to Nick Gilbert," said Love.
One of the pillars of the Cavs' big three back in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Love remains a fan favorite among the Cleveland faithful. That was exemplified on Wednesday night.
Those sentiments are mutual from Love for the city as well. And the 2016 team as a whole shares an unbreakable bond that Love still cherishes dearly.
“You say the word brotherhood, you win together,” he said. “That’s what it creates, especially in the fashion that we did it and against a team that was really a dynasty and coming back from 3-1 and what it meant to this city after 52 years and not having a major sports championship."
Fittingly, Love shared a moment pregame with some of his fellow Cavaliers teammates Tristan Thompson – back with Cleveland in a reserve role – and Richard Jefferson, who was calling the game for ESPN. It made for an all-around memorable night.
“It’s tough to put into words what that means to all of us and we’re coming up on 10 years now, which is crazy to think," said Love. "That’s incredibly meaningful. It’s something I think about every single day.”
