WATCH: Cavaliers Fans Give Franchise Legend Roaring Ovation
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love parted ways during the early hours of February 16, 2023.
Soon after, the former All-Star power forward signed with the Miami Heat, where he's played since.
Even though the Cavs and Heat have played each other numerous times since this, Love has yet to play in a game back in Cleveland as a member of the away team since winning the 2016 NBA Finals.
Wednesday night was Love's first time taking the floor since his departure, and Cavaliers fans made sure to get him a warm welcome with a loud ovation following the tribute video he received from the organization.
Love pointed out into the crowd and pointed at his ring finger, signifying the historic championship he won nine years ago.
Check out the incredible moment here:
Love's tenure with the Cavaliers got off to a rocky start, and he was constantly involved in trade rumors during Cleveland's Big Three era.
However, after weathering all of that, Love has become one of the most beloved players in franchise history for a variety of reasons.
During his nine seasons in Cleveland, Love averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 37 percent from behind the arc.
Love was not only a critical player on the floor but also made a strong impact on the Cleveland community during the nearly decade he played in the city.
Love is 36 years old and in the twilight of his career. Perhaps his career will come to an end in Miami, or he could always return to the franchise with which he's played the most games.
Either way, there's a reason why Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert vowed to retire Love No. 0 when the time is right.
He is, and always will be, a Cavalier legend.
