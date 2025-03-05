New Stat Claims Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Better Than LeBron, Giannis
The Cleveland Cavaliers boast the best record in the NBA this season, and while most of the credit goes to stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers do have another terrific player who has played a massive role in their dominance.
That player is Jarrett Allen.
Allen is not only the lynchpin of Cleveland's defense, but he is also a crucial piece of its offense, averaging 13.6 points per game on 71.2 percent shooting.
His ability as a pick-and-roll partner with Mitchell and Garland has been paramount all season, and while he isn't quite getting national recognition, stats do seem to love him.
There is one new stat in particular in which Allen shines: net points.
The statistic was created by new ESPN analyst Dean Oliver, a very well-known figure in the analytics space. Well, his model—which is based on how a player impacts the game on every single play—has Allen ranked sixth in the NBA, which is ahead of both LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Only Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum and Alperen Sengun are above Allen in this expansive stat, which is very telling of the type of impact that Allen has.
Now, is Allen a better player than James or Antetokounmpo? No, and I don't think anyone with a sense of impartiality would argue that. However, this indicates just how effective Allen is on both ends of the floor. And for the record, Mitchell (10th) and Mobley (12th) also rank in the top 15.
And just think: the Cavs were able to lock up Allen on a three-year, $90 million contract extension last offseason. Talk about a bargain deal.
