Cleveland Cavaliers Star Reaches Major Career Milestone
When Jarrett Allen was selected out of the University of Texas in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, his primary skills were defense and rim protection.
While this remains a key part of JA's game, and he's one of the best defending big men in the league, Allen has also become an above-average scoring big, too.
The Cleveland Cavaliers center reached a major career milestone on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, as Allen officially surpassed 7,000 career points.
It's been amazing to watch Allen's offensive development throughout his career.
Not only has he become a high-volume scorer in Cleveland's offense, but JA has also become one of the most efficient scorers on the Cavaliers and in the NBA.
During Allen's rookie season, he averaged just 8.2 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.
However, during the 2024-25 season, JA is putting up 13.4 points a game while shooting the ball a staggering 70 percent from the field.
One key reason for Allen's offensive growth has been his footwork in the paint. Allen is one of the toughest centers to guard because he keeps defenders guessing what direction he's heading.
For a big man, Allen also runs the floor and fills lanes well, which gives him easy fastbreak points.
Overall, Allen has become one of the most well-rounded frontcourt players in the NBA. Reaching 7,000 points is just the beginning for JA, and it'll be interesting to see how. He'll score any points during his Cavaliers and NBA career.
