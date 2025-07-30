Cavaliers Linked to Move for Intriguing Veteran to Fill Glaring Hole
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have some needs to address with what's left of the NBA offseason, and one of their biggest holes also existed last year: frontcourt depth.
The Cavaliers don't have a whole lot behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, even after adding Larry Nance Jr.
In the event that there is an injury up front, Cleveland would be in some trouble, which is why it would be wise for the Cavs to explore bringing in another big man off the bench.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire touched on the subject during a recent podcast and mentioned that the Cavaliers actually do have interest in a rather intriguing free-agent center.
"In the Cavs’ search for a backup power forward, center, is Nae’Qwan Tomlin that guy?” Amico questioned. “... There’s interest there, as far as I know, in bigs like Thomas Bryant."
Bryant began the 2024-25 campaign with the Miami Heat before being traded to the Indiana Pacers in December. In 66 games overall, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over 14.6 minutes per game on 50.8/32.4/85.9 shooting splits.
The 28-year-old actually became a critical cog in the Pacers' rotation on their way to an NBA Finals appearance, so he definitely comes with much-needed playoff experience.
Bryant's upside is limited, as evidenced by the fact that he has already played for four different teams since entering the league in 2017. However, he is a very solid depth piece and would absolutely provide the Cavaliers with exactly what they need of the bench.
The Rochester, N.Y. native owns career averages of 8.9 points and 5.1 boards a night.