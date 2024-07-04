Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Linked To Pair Of Brooklyn Nets Forwards

ESPN's Zach Lowe says the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a three-and-D wing and identifies Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith as two forwards who could be moved this offseason.

Tommy Wild

Oct 25, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made a free agent signing yet this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they won’t upgrade the roster at some point this summer. There’s always the trade market, and Wine and Gold are now linked to two forwards from the Brooklyn Nets.

With Brooklyn heading towards a rebuild, there’s a very good possibility that Cameron Johnson of Dorian Finney-Smith could be on the move this offseason. 

ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed on The Lowe Post Podcast that “I know that [the Cavaliers] would love to get another three-and-D wing - a three-and-D wing.” He immediately followed that comment up with, “I know that Brooklyn Nets are still out there. I’m actually a little surprised that Cam Johnson and Finney-Smith, one of them, have not been traded yet.”

This isn’t the first time the Cavaliers have been brought up in a potential Cam Johnson trade. Immediately after the Nets decided to trade Mikal Bridges, there were rumors that they could offload more of their talent. 

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said that Cleveland would “be involved in those conversations” for Johnson if he was available, and the organization was extremely high on him heading into the 2019 draft. 

The Cavaliers haven’t been linked to Finney-Smith to the same extent as Johnson, but he would undoubtedly be a great fit on this roster and in a fast-paced Kenny Atkinson offense. 

Dorian Finney-Smith shoots over Evan Mobley
Mar 21, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It takes two to tango, and it’s unknown if the Nets covet any of Cleveland’s assets. If the Nets do show a willingness to trade one of these forwards to the Cavaliers, Koby Altman should do what he can to get that deal done. 

