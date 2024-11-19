Cavaliers Linked To Two Intriguing International Stars
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a long way to go before they have to start thinking about the 2025 NBA Draft. Heck, so do the other 29 teams in the league.
However, you can bet that the Cavaliers are already scouting talent, and they could ultimately have their eyes on a couple of intriguing international prospects.
In an incredibly early NBA mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is projecting Cleveland to select Alex Toohey and Bogoljub Markovic with their two second-round picks in June.
Toohey is currently playing for the Sydney Kings in Australia and has a very smooth-looking jumper that could translate well on to the NBA level.
"He doesn't offer too much versatility outside of off-ball scoring, but scouts should picture a fit and plug-and-play wing, assuming his clean stroke eventually yields more consistent results from outside," Wasserman wrote.
So, Toohey projects to be nothing more than a role player, but that's perfectly fine. You need players like that to win, and if Toohey can develop into a lethal perimeter shooter, it could pay dividends for a team like the Cavs.
Wasserman then has the Cavaliers selecting Markovic with the latter of their two picks, and he actually may be the more compelling prospect of the two.
The 19-year-old stands 6-foot-11 and appears to be a pretty versatile playmaker with the ability to handle the ball and create.
"Though not an overwhelming athlete or physical big, he's stood out with his touch and fluidity handling the ball in the open floor and pushing the break off the defensive glass," Wasserman wrote.
Markovic plays for Mega in Serbia and is averaging an impressive 13.1 points and nine rebounds per game on 51.9/45.0/87.9 shooting splits through nine contests.
Both players also represent draft-and-stash candidates.