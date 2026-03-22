How Cavaliers Took Down Pelicans to Win Third Straight Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 last night to make it three wins in a row as the Cavs finished their three-game road trip undefeated, with wins over the Bucks, Bulls, and Pelicans.

With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 44-27 overall, and 22-14 on the road. The Cavaliers now sit two games behind the third-place New York Knicks, and three games behind the second-place Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers, like they did in their other two games on the road-trip, got out of the gates firing and jumped out to a 34-28 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Pelicans were able to buckle up and put together a 28-19 second quarter that took them into the halftime break leading over the Cavs 56-53.

Cavaliers use Productive Fourth Quarter to Turn the Tide Against Pelicans

Mar 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers faltered out of the gate in the second half, and were outscored by the Pelicans 32-23. Cleveland was finally able to tighten the screws and sneaked out of New Orleans with a win thanks in part to a 35-18 fourth quarter advantage.

James Harden Continues Strong Performances for Cavaliers Down the Stretch

Mar 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans warms up at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers as a whole did not have a very impressive night from beyond the arc. They shot 31 percent from three as a team, with James Harden the lone standout as he put together 20 points on 4-9 shooting from deep.

For as poor as the Cavs shot the three-ball, they made up for it with second chances. The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Pelicans 55-40, and hauled in 14 offensive boards.

Outside of Zion Williamson, who logged 25 points in 32 minutes, no other Pelicans player breached 20 points on the night. The Cavaliers were able to force the Pelicans into bad shooting looks, and held the Pels to 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Donovan Mitchell Returned to Form With a Strong Performance

Mar 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45), whose left eye was bruised in a practice, high fives fans after a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell, who has dealt with lingering injury issues throughout the course of the 2025-26 season, was in good form on Sunday, as he put together a 27 point performance on 9-23 shooting from the floor. Mitchell went 3-8 from beyond the arc and reeled in seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers will now return home with an extra day to rest. They will start a three-game home stand starting with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. The game can be watched on Peacock.