Cleveland Cavaliers Lose Coach to Western Conference Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the best teams in the NBA this season, posting a 64-18 record while marching to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Kenny Atkinson was named the NBA's Coach of the Year after his first season with the team yielded a 16-win improvement, and opposing teams are now looking at Atkinson's staff in hopes of finding a coach that can help them do the same.
Phoenix became the first team to poach a member of Cleveland's staff on Wednesday, hiring assistant coach Jordan Ott as the franchise's next head coach. Ott will be the fourth Suns head coach in as many years, as predecessors Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer each spent only one season with the team.
ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news, citing creativity within offensive and defensive schemes and strengths in player development and communication as reasons why Phoenix decided to hire the 40-year-old to lead the team.
"After a comprehensive, four-round search that included over 15 candidates, the Suns' ownership and front office aligned on Ott, who joined Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson's staff last summer and played a key coaching role on the East-best 64-win Cavaliers this season," Charania said. "Suns franchise cornerstone Devin Booker was involved in the search process during the final stages and stamped Ott as his top choice as well, sources said."
Ott began his coaching career in 2013 with the Atlanta Hawks, then joined Atkinson's Brooklyn Nets staff in 2016. After six years in Brooklyn under Atkinson, Jacque Vaughn and Steve Nash, Ott spent two seasons with the Lakers before coming to Cleveland as an assistant coach. The 2024-25 season was Ott's lone campaign with the Cavaliers, but his strong track record was evidently enough for the Suns to take a swing on him.
The hire is a change of direction for Phoenix. Ott will be a head coach for the first time in his career at just 40 years old, while the Suns' previous three coaches of Monty Williams (five years as a head coach), Vogel (11 years) and Budenholzer (10 years) were all experienced prior to signing on with the team.
Booker is expected to remain with Phoenix, but all-time great Kevin Durant could be on his way out after another turbulent season. The Suns are facing significant challenges in terms of both salary cap issues and a lack of draft capital, and Ott appears to be entering a difficult situation. However, the fact that this will be Ott's first head coaching job could lend him a longer leash.
Ott may not be the last Cavaliers assistant to part ways with Cleveland either. Associate head coach Johnnie Bryant has been named in coaching carousel rumors as well, and the recently-opened New York Knicks job could be an intriguing landing spot.