Cavaliers Made Franchise History on Opening Night
Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened up the 2024-25 NBA season in style on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
On the road in an atmosphere that is always difficult to play in, the Cavaliers dismantled the Raptors by a final score of 136-106. They had a close game at the end of the first quarter with a 33-32, but the rest of the game was all Cleveland.
Not only did they win their season opener in convincing fashion, the Cavaliers also made franchise history.
As shared by Luke Potosky, the team's 136 points were the most points ever scored in a regulation away game with no overtime in team history. They also tied for the third-most points scored in any away regular season game in franchise history.
Coming into the season, there were some question marks about how the offense would look. Well, we now have an answer. It looks very lethal.
Making the change from J.B. Bickerstaff to Atkinson certainly looks good on the offensive end of the court.
To lead the way for Cleveland, Evan Mobley scored 25 points to go along with nine rebounds. He shot 9-for-14 from the field and looked very improved on the offensive end of the court. If that trend can continue forward, the Cavaliers will be in a great place.
Outside of Mobley, Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points, Caris LeVert scored 19 points off the bench, both Jarrett Allen and Ty Jerome scored 14 apiece, and Georges Niang scored 11 points to round out the double-digit scorers.
Needless to say, Cleveland has to be feeling very good about the season opener. It's just one game out of 82, but they have started answering a lot of questions.
Making some franchise history is just icing on the cake.
Next up for the Cavaliers will be a Friday night matchup with the Detroit Pistons and Bickerstaff. That will be the home opener for the Cavaliers. Fans would love nothing more than to see this kind of offensive performance again.