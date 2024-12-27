Cleveland Cavaliers Maintain Position In Latest Power Rankings
It's hard to argue that the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the top teams in the NBA right now.
Bleacher Report agrees with this statement, continuing to have Wine and Gold at the top of its power rankings. With their NBA-best 26-4 record, the Cavaliers are No. 1 on their list, the same position they held just a week ago.
Here are a few things B/R had to say about Cleveland's current status:
"The Cleveland Cavaliers still have the easiest strength of schedule in the NBA to this point of the season, but they've also won most of their toughest tests."
"With the best offense in the league, a top-10 defense, four players playing like stars (Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) and a supporting cast that's looked better than it has at any other point in Cleveland's Mitchell era, the Cavs are real title threats."
This description perfectly describes Cleveland's season so far. No, they may not have played all of the NBA's toughest competition just yet, but they've beaten the teams they're supposed to and passed each test presented to them.
That said, it will be interesting to see where Bleacher Report ranks Cleveland in their next power rankings update.
The Cavaliers are about to take on arguably their toughest test of the season as they start a four-game road trip in which they'll play the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.
This next stretch of games could solidify the Cavaliers' spot on top of the power rankings and as the team to beat in the NBA this season.