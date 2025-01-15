Cavaliers, Timberwolves Swap Key Players in Proposed Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't exactly have a ton of holes in the lead up to the NBA trade deadline, but one area they could stand to address is their big man depth.
The Cavaliers don't have a lot behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley up front, which could be problematic come playoff time, especially if there is an injury.
As a result, Caleb Crowley has named Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid as a potential trade target for Cleveland, and he feels the Cavs may have to part with Caris LeVert in order to land him.
"LeVert would give Minnesota an experienced multi-talented combo guard to pair with Anthony Edwards both as a starter and a bench leader," Crowley wrote. "Beloved hometown big man Naz Reid is on a $13.9 million deal this season with a $15 million player option this summer. If the Timberwolves feel compelled to build toward the long-term and dip further below the second tax line for this offseason, dealing Reid for LeVert and draft compensation could be an enticing move."
In 39 games this season, Reid is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over 24.9 minutes on 47.0/37.5/77.9 shooting splits.
The 25-year-old won the Sixth Man of the Year award last year after registering 13.5 points and 5.2 boards across 24.2 minutes a night on 47.7/41.4/73.6 splits.
Not only would Reid provide the Cavaliers with some significant frontcourt depth, but he would also give them some extra floor spacing, which Cleveland could certainly use from its bigs.
LeVert would be difficult to jettison given the type of season he is having, but for Reid, it may be worth it for the Cavs to explore a swap.