Cavaliers Among Teams Monitoring Trade for Wizards' Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to potential trades before the NBA trade deadline.
After a hot start to the season, the Cavaliers hold an 18-3 record. They look to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference and have already shown off the ability to play with the best teams in the league.
In order to increase their chances of winning a championship, Cleveland could consider making a move or two.
According to NBA insider Michael Scott, as shared by NBA Central on X, the Cavaliers are one of the teams who are monitoring a potential trade with the Washington Wizards for forward Kyle Kuzma.
“The Dallas Mavericks nearly traded for Kuzma last season before pivoting to acquisitions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. The Indiana Pacers were interested in Kuzma before swinging a blockbuster trade to acquire Pascal Siakam. The Sacramento Kings have also been linked to Kuzma for the past two seasons. Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers, HoopsHype has learned.”
Kuzma would be a major impact addition for Cleveland. He would add scoring and would give them more firepower in the front court to take pressure off of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
So far this season with the Wizards, Kuzma has played in 12 games. He has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 42 percent from the floor and just 27.6 percent from three-point range.
Just one year ago, his production was much better. In the 2023-24 NBA season, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent overall and 33.6 percent from the three-point line.
Perhaps a change of scenery could help him get back to that level of play.
While he has struggled this season in Washington, Kuzma is a more than capable player. He will get things turned around at some point. Almost every Wizards player has struggled at times this year.
The Cavaliers may not end up trading for Kuzma when it's all said and done. However, the fact that they have interest in him makes this situation one to monitor very closely moving forward.