Cavaliers Named Potential Trade Destination For Miami Heat Superstar
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very quiet this offseason in terms of bolstering their roster. Yes, they have extended their star players, but they have not made any notable additions.
That could all change during the regular season, however, and Tyler Watts of King James Gospel has revealed a massive potential trade target for the Cavaliers: Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
It's looking more and more like the 2024-25 NBA season will be Butler's last in South Beach, as the Heat don't seem eager to extend him, and Butler will almost certainly decline his player option.
That means Miami could ultimately move the six-time All-Star prior to the trade deadline, particularly if the Heat are clearly not contending.
If that ends being the case, the Cavaliers would make a very interesting trade partner for Miami, given that they could send Darius Garland to the Heat in the deal (which Watts suggests).
Butler would obviously serve as a massive upgrade over Garland and would instantly vault Cleveland into legitimate contention in the Eastern Conference. A duo of Butler and Donovan Mitchell would be lethal, and Butler would also buttress the Cavs' defense.
The question is whether or not Butler would actually want to go to Cleveland.
Remember: the 35-year-old has an opt out after this season, so he absolutely has control over where Miami trades him.
While an interested team like the Cavaliers could pull the trigger regardless (Butler does not have a no-trade clause and cannot outright veto a trade), Butler could inform Cleveland that he has no intention of re-signing in the offseason. That could make the Cavs gunshy because of the obvious flight risk Butler poses.
All things considered, Butler would certainly be an interesting fit in The Land.