Cleveland Cavaliers Named Top Trade Fit For This Dynamic Scorer
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious need of a tertiary scorer alongside of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, but they have been unable to secure one this offseason.
However, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz sees a perfect trade target for the Cavaliers to rectify that problem: Atlanta Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic has been linked to the Cavaliers in the past, so it comes as no surprise that he is being mentioned as a potential fit for the team again.
The general consensus is that the Hawks will attempt to move Bogdanovic relatively soon. If it doesn't happen with what's left of the offseason, it could occur during the middle of the 2024-25 campaign, particularly if Atlanta falls out of contention early.
Bogdanovic has three years remaining on his deal, including a club option for the 2026-27 season. He is slated to earn $17.3 million in 2024-25, which is actually a very affordable deal for a player of his caliber.
The 32-year-old is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 79 games and averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 30.4 minutes a night on 42.8/37.4/92.1 shooting splits.
Bogdanovic isn't the most efficient scorer in the world, laying claim to a career true-shooting percentage of 56.6 percent. However, he can score in bunches and can do it from all three levels.
The Serbian native is also a solid defender, and this past season, he posted a terrific plus-10.3 net rating.
The question is whether or not Bogdanovic would start. Cleveland could bump Max Strus to the bench, or it could move Bogdanovic into a sixth man role (which is where he has spent much of his NBA career). That would give the Cavs a pair of great bench scorers in Bogdanovic and Caris LeVert.
We'll see if the Cavaliers attempt to make a move for Bogdanovic.