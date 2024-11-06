Cavaliers Remain Undermanned Ahead Of Matchup vs. Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing undermanned for the third straight game as some of their critical rotational pieces remain sidelined with injuries.
Here's Cleveland's injury report as they look to win their ninth straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Dean Wade - Out
Dean Wade missed the Cavs' second game of a back-to-back with the Milwaukee Bucks due to illness. Cleveland's starting small forward will remain out against the Pelicans.
Isaac Okoro slid into the Cavs' starting lineup for Wade on Monday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the same thing happen on Wednesday.
Caris LeVert - Questionable
Caris LeVert remains questionable leading up to the game with right knee soreness, which has kept him from playing in Cleveland's last two games.
LeVert has been a key piece in Cleveland's hot start. He's currently averaging 12.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting an efficient 61.4 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent from behind the arc.
Jaylon Tyson - Questionable
Jaylon Tyson is also questionable against New Orleans as he recovers from a left hip sprain. This is the same injury that caused the rookie to miss the last two games.
With Wade out and LeVert's status still unknown, Tyson could see some minutes off the bench if he's able to play.
Max Strus - Out
Max Strus is still out with an ankle sprain he suffered before the season began.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Cavs aren't the only ones undermanned heading into this matchup. New Orleans also has a lengthy injury report to go over.
Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are all questionable to play against Cleveland. Herb Jones, Dejoounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III have all already been ruled out.