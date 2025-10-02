Cleveland Cavaliers offseason addition set to play huge role in 2025
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going into the upcoming season expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA.
However, the Cavs still have some questions in regards to their depth that will be tested over the course of the season. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley wonders how the Cavs' new additions, namely Lonzo Ball, will be able to replace the players they have lost over the course of the offseason.
"Big-picture, the Cavaliers' biggest questions can't be answered until playoff time. This core has yet to push past the conference semis, though it seemed like breakthroughs might have been happening before the injury bug got the better of this bunch in its latest playoff run," Buckley wrote.
"Speaking of injuries, they're what the narrower lens is worried about. While it's unclear how long Cleveland will be without Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot), it sounds like neither will be ready to go at the season's start.
"Covering either spot could be tricky. Garland's backup from this past season, Ty Jerome, moved on in free agency, and Cleveland sacrificed wing depth (Isaac Okoro) to cover for the loss of Jerome, by trading for the talented, but often injured, Lonzo Ball."
Out of all the newest Cavs, Ball is the player with the biggest question marks surrounding him. As a former No. 2 overall pick, Ball is very talented, but injuries have cost him a lot of basketball over the years.
Now, the Cavs are tasking him with being the biggest replacement for injured players of their own, including an All-Star in Garland. If Ball can return to the form where he was before his injuries, the Cavs will be in a fantastic spot going into the season, but it's a big ask for the former UCLA point guard.
Ball isn't expected to be the player many thought he would become. Instead, he will be used to fill in a big role for the Cavs as a defensive stopper next to Donovan Mitchell and Garland in the backcourt as the first guard off the bench.
Ball, who turns 28 this month, averaged 7.6 points per game for the Chicago Bulls last season, his first action since the 2021-22 campaign. He played in just 35 games for the Bulls, but he is fully healthy and ready to go for his first season with the Cavs, where he hopes to get a fresh restart for his career.