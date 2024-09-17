The Cleveland Cavaliers' Player Most Likely To Be Traded, Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have stayed away from making any trades this offseason, but that does not mean they are immune to making moves before the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has put together a list of the top three most likely Cavaliers players to be traded before the season, and No. 1 on the list was Dean Wade.
Crowley cites Wade's contract as the primary reason why he could be dealt.
"Unfortunately, Wade's salary could make him the most viable target for a simple salary dump trade," Crowley said. "Wade's versatility and frame could make him a contender for the starting lineup, but all of his best qualities also make him more interesting to rival teams needing his skillset."
Cleveland is now in dangerous financial territory after handing Isaac Okoro a three-year, $38 million deal. It marked the fourth multi-year contract the Cavs doled out this summer, as they also reached massive contract extensions for Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
And remember: Darius Garland signed a lucrative extension with the team in 2022.
The Cavaliers are running low on financial resources, and someone like Wade—who is set to earn $6.2 million this coming season—may end up being a casualty as a result.
Wade played in 54 games this past year, averaging 5.4 points and four rebounds over 20.5 minutes a night on 41.4/39.1/76.9 shooting splits.
The 27-year-old is a valuable floor spacer, and while he is not exactly an elite defender, he can hold his own on that end of the floor.
However, injuries have been an issue for Wade, and there is no question that he is expendable.