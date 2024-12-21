Cavaliers Predicted to Make Critical Trade Deadline Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers own the best record in basketball, so they probably don't need to make any roster moves.
However, that does not mean the Cavaliers will stand pat.
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and Cleveland may have to make a move or to in order to consolidate.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com expects the Cavs to do just that, predicting that the Cavaliers may package a couple of pieces for one incoming player.
“The Cavaliers’ depth has been a staple of this league-best 23-4 start,” Fedor wrote. “It’s made it easy to navigate various injuries throughout the first quarter of the season. “But it’s about to be become a problem — if that term even qualifies. At the very least, a complicated situation, without an easy solution for [Kenny] Atkinson. It’s part of the reason why opposing executives who have spoken with Cleveland.com recently believe the Cavs are primed to make a 2-for-1 deal ahead of the deadline, clearing up the roster logjam and possibly helping them get back below the luxury tax threshold.”
So not only would such a trade help make the roster more manageable, but it would also ease the organization's financial burden, which is significant given how many long-term contracts Cleveland doled out over the summer.
The question is, who would the Cavs trade?
More than likely, the Cavaliers will not move any of their star players. In spite of speculation that suggested otherwise during the offseason, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will probably stay put.
Perhaps Cleveland could look to move some of its less desirable bench pieces, such as Georges Niang, Sam Merrill or Dean Wade.
The Cavs probably wouldn't land a significant piece in return for those players, but they can also try and sweeten the pot with a draft pick or two.
You also have to wonder if the Cavaliers would consider moving Isaac Okoro.
It should be an interesting winter in Cleveland.