Cavaliers Provide Major Injury Update on Key Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers ended up blowing out the New York Knicks on Friday evening by a final score of 142-105. It was a massive statement win for the Cavaliers, who made one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference look bad.
With the win, the team moved to 46-10 on the season. They are still the best team in the NBA by record.
Unfortunately, the win did come with some negativity.
Jarrett Allen, Cleveland's starting center, left the game with a hand injury. Fans have been anxiously awaiting news about the injury.
Now, the Cavaliers have provided a new update about the situation. Allen's X-Rays were negative, but he is set to undergo an MRI for a further check. Kenny Atkinson, the team's head coach, spoke out with the update.
“X-rays were negative, so that’s good,” Atkinson said. “I do think he’s going to get an MRI tomorrow. He came up to me during the game. He goes, ‘It’s really bothering me. I’m not going to be able to finish.’ But (it’s) good X-rays were negative.”
Thankfully, the update sounds good. Allen seems like he should be fine, although the MRI will confirm or deny that expectation.
Cleveland cannot afford to lose Allen for any length of time. He has been a huge part of the success that the Cavaliers had had to this point in the year.
In 56 games this season, Allen has averaged 13.6 points per game to go along with 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals. He has shot 70.6 percent from the floor.
Allen is the kind of hard-working glue players that every contender has to have. Hopefully, he will be back on the court in the very near future helping Cleveland continue pushing for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a potential deep playoff run.