Cleveland Cavaliers Could Regret This Major Decision
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a whole lot of crucial decisions this offseason, mostly pertaining to players already on their roster.
One of their biggest moves was handing big man Evan Mobley a max contract extension, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus thinks the Cavaliers may ultimately regret it.
While Pincus doesn't have any problem with Mobley as a player, he wonders if Cleveland could have gotten the former No. 3 overall pick on a cheaper deal.
Essentially, Pincus has more of an issue with the Cavs' philosophy of how they approached things with Mobley more than anything else.
Mobley is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 50 games and averaged 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.
The 23-year-old is obviously talented, and in his second NBA season in 2022-23, he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was named a First-Team All-Defender.
However, Mobley's offensive game has not developed like the Cavaliers had hoped, which has led some to wonder if he can co-exist with Jarrett Allen up front.
The USC product began expanding his range to out beyond the three-point line late last season and actually made 37.3 percent of his triples, but on very low volume (1.2 attempts per game).
Clearly, Cleveland is expecting a significant jump from Mobley this coming season and is heavily betting on the youngster moving forward.
The Cavs did not want to allow Mobley to hit free agency, so they decided to take a gamble and re-up with him ahead of time.
We'll see if that decision pays off for the organization.