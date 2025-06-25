Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Lure Coach Away From Dallas Mavericks

The Cavaliers and head coach Kenny Atkinson are expected to lure away one of the Mavericks' best player development coaches.

Evan Dammarell

Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After losing Jordan Ott (Phoenix Suns), DeMarre Carrol (Suns), Chris Darnell (Sacramento Kings), and Bryan Tibaldi (Providence College) this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Kenny Atkinson are on the prowl to refill their assistant coaching roster.

Well, after adding Northeastern Ohio native Jawad Williams to their coaching staff, it appears that Atkinson and the Cavaliers have zeroed in on another candidate.

In a recent episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast, some details ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared reaffirmed that Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley will be joining Atkinson and the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

"The lead assistant has left," Windhorst said when discussing Dallas's coaching situation. "The secondary assistant, Jared Dudley, is reportedly leaving to join the Cavs. And the development coach, God Shammgod, is reportedly considering leaving as well."

Soon after Windhorst's comments, co-host Tim MacMahon confirmed that the Mavericks are having questions surrounding their coaching staff. So, while Dudley isn't officially a member of Cleveland's coaching staff, barring anything unforeseen, Dudley will take on a leading role in helping Atkinson construct a game plan that'll lead to a deep playoff run.

Dudley, who played in the NBA from 2007-21 for several different teams, began coaching in 2021 with Dallas, where he has spent his entire career as an assistant.

Throughout his time with the Mavericks, Dudley has developed a reputation similar to Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, heavily focusing on player development and building relationships with his players, helping push them whenever pressure is heightened.

Bringing Dudley into the mix will fill another vacancy on Cleveland's coaching staff. Moreover, Dudley's hire will hopefully play a part when the Cavaliers are pushing for an NBA title. After a seasoned career and spending time coaching Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, Dudley might be the ideal candidate to help maximize Cleveland's chances come playoff time.

