Cleveland Cavaliers Reveal Training Camp Dates, Location
Believe it or not, the 2024-25 NBA season is just around the corner, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have already revealed their dates and location for training camp.
Cavaliers camp will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl. between Oct. 1-6
“The city of Sarasota and IMG Academy in Bradenton is the perfect backdrop for our training camp this year,” Cavaliers president Koby Altman said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for us to utilize a world-class facility away from our usual environment, providing an excellent setting for building team chemistry and culture. We extend our gratitude to IMG Academy and the surrounding areas for their warm hospitality in hosting our organization. Their state-of-the-art facilities and supportive communities will be instrumental in helping us prepare for the upcoming season.”
Cleveland will become the first NBA team to hold training camp at the IMG Academy.
The Cavs will also hold a media day on Sept. 30, right before the start of camp.
The Cavaliers are coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which they went 48-34 and made it to the second round of the playoffs, where they were ultimately eliminated by the eventual NBA-champion Boston Celtics in five games.
While Cleveland has certainly shown improvement the last couple of seasons, the Cavs are looking to make some more progress this year.
The Cavaliers doubled down on their young core by extending all of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this summer. Darius Garland was given a new deal two years ago.
Cleveland hasn't made any free-agent additions or swung any trades, so barring some last-minute activity by the Cavs, the team is obviously hoping that their continuity will help them forge more success in 2024-25.