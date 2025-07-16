Cavaliers Rookie Tyrese Proctor's Summer League Performance Is Going Viral
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have dropped their final NBA Summer League game, but it wasn't a complete loss for the Wine and Gold.
Cleveland's rookie guard Tyrese Proctor went off in the final game, which caught the eyes of both Cavaliers and general NBA fans on social media.
Protector played 28 minutes against the Sacramento Kings and recorded 35 points, three rebounds, and four assists.
It wasn't just the fact that the guard easily scored a game-high in points; he did it at a fairly efficient rate, too. Proctor shot 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from the floor and 28.6 percent (4-for-14) from behind the arc as well.
Fans saying that the Cavaliers got one of the steals of the draft certainly have a strong case for that as of now.
Heading into Wednesday, Proctor was averaging 11.3 points while shooting 29 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.
Cleveland drafted Proctor in the second round with the 39th overall pick. Quickly after bringing him into the organization, the Cavaliers reportedly signed the former Duke guard to a four-year deal.
It remains to be seen exactly what Proctor looked like in an NBA regular-season game.
However, he's at least showing in the Summer League that he's more than deserving of a roster spot, and he could easily prove to be a solid depth piece and possibly even a rotation member at some point during his NBA career.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson Reflects on Rookie Year, Eyes Breakout Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Miss Out on All-Star Guard Free Agent
MORE: LeBron James, Cavaliers Buzz Takes Hit After Latest Lakers News
MORE: Cavaliers Guard Gets Honest About Re-Signing With Team