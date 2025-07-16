Cavaliers Guard Gets Honest About Re-Signing With Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers have become a championship contender due to the organization's ability to trade for stars and also develop players.
One of the team's biggest success stories over the last few seasons is the emergence of Sam Merrill as a lethal three-point threat.
The Cavaliers were at risk of losing Merrill this offseason, with the guard being an unrestricted free agent. However, he ended up re-signing a four-year, $38 million deal to return to Cleveland.
Merrill recently discussed signing with the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future and expressed his excitement about returning to the team.
"This is where we wanted to be," Merrill told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "I'm super excited. Cleveland is a great city and it's a first-class organization. They took a chance on me, so I have a ton of gratitude. It was going to take something pretty significant for us to consider leaving. I'm so glad we were able to work something out with the Cavs."
Merrill is coming off the 2024-25 season in which he averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from behind the arc on 5.2 attempts a game.
The 29-year-old found a key role in Kenny Atkinson's offense, providing essential floor spacing when he's on the court.
Merrill's return to the Cavaliers may not be the most talked-about free agency move this offseason, but it certainly is an important move for Cleveland, and Merrill is clearly happy he's back.
