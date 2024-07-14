Cleveland Cavaliers' Roster Draws Interesting Ranking For 2024-25
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a very talented core group of players, and they are garnering some pretty intriguing recognition for it.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently ranked the top 10 "Big 3" groups in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 campaign, and the Cavaliers' trio of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley placed seventh on the list.
"Cleveland's Big Three has the individual talent to rank among the Association's most devastating forces," wrote Favale. "For the time being, though, this partnership is hovering uncomfortably close to the whole being less than the sum of its parts."
Favale notes that the Cavs' triumvirate of stars has a "significantly higher" ceiling than No. 7 in the league, but that the group hasn't quite figured out how to consistently play together at a high level.
That certainly is a fair assessment, considering that the Cavaliers won a modest 48 games this past season in what was a relatively weak Eastern Conference overall.
Cleveland was then eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
While there is certainly no shame in losing to the NBA champions, there were a lot of questions about the Cavs' roster construction following their postseason exit.
People immediately surmised that we may have just seen the last of the Mitchell-Garland duo, and many also wonder if the frontcourt pairing of Mobley and Jarrett Allen was going to be entirely effective moving forward.
Thus far, the Cavaliers have decided to keep their core intact, extending Mitchell and keeping Garland and Allen out of serious trade discussions.
That could all change as the offseason progresses, but at this point, it's looking more and more like Cleveland is going to run it back with the same lineup as last year, for better or for worse.