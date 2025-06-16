Cleveland Cavaliers' Rumored Trade Rumors Can Now Officially End
After swinging a blockbuster deal for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic effectively removed themselves from the list of potential suitors for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
Orlando’s trade for Bane was a major move in an Eastern Conference landscape suddenly wide open. Bane brings elite shooting and shot creation to a Magic team that needed both, helping address one of their biggest weaknesses and pushing them closer to contending status. But the acquisition comes at a cost, literally.
By taking on Bane’s contract, the Magic have pushed themselves into the second tax apron under the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement. That designation significantly limits their flexibility and, more importantly, prohibits them from aggregating contracts in a trade.
In simpler terms: Orlando can’t match Garland’s $39 million salary with a package of smaller deals, essentially eliminating them from any realistic trade conversations with Cleveland.
Garland had frequently been linked to Orlando in offseason trade speculation, with many viewing the Magic as an ideal landing spot for the All-Star guard. But Bane’s arrival both fills Orlando’s need for an offensive creator and complicates their ability to make another significant addition. The hypothetical Garland-to-Magic scenario is now dead in the water.
As a result, the market for Garland has narrowed and the likelihood of him staying in Cleveland, at least for now, only increases. While speculation will continue to swirl until the Cavaliers make a firm decision, Orlando is no longer part of that conversation.