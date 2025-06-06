NBA Trade Idea Sends Cleveland Cavaliers Star to Orlando Magic
For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the summer ahead looks to be a loud offseason with many rumors and discussions about what moves could go down surrounding the state of this roster, and what a few potential moves could look like as this team attempts to make a bit more noise in the postseason than what we saw last month.
One of the hottest names involved in those discussions and rumors early on has been Darius Garland, with many throwing the Cavaliers guard into the trade machine and proposing deals to effectively shake up how this backcourt could develop heading into the 2025-26 season.
The latest proposal sending Garland out comes from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, linking the Cavaliers guard with a popular fit in the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jalen Suggs and a couple of other assets.
Orland Magic receive: Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard, and a top-five protected 2027 first-round pick
Bailey then provided a bit of his rationale behind the proposed move.
"After an East-leading 64 wins in the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a disappointing playoff run that the Pacers ended in the second round," said Bailey. "And despite their gaudy record and point differential, that early flameout will almost certainly raise questions that have lurked in the background of the entire Donovan Mitchell era. Can Mitchell and Darius Garland, given how small they are, really survive on defense as a starting backcourt? Is there too much overlap between Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen? Expect plenty of rumors and fake trades aimed at answering those questions this summer."
For Bailey, this could be the move to answer the Cavs looming questions in the backcourt, allowing for a defensive-focused guard like Suggs to pair as a seamless fit next to Donovan Mitchell.
"That's what this one potentially does, giving Cleveland a much more defensive-minded guard to play alongside Mitchell in Suggs," Bailey wrote. "Swapping him in for Garland would almost certainly slow the offense a bit, but the tradeoff might be worth it for a more viable playoff defense. As for Orlando's side of the deal. Well, you get the picture by now. The Magic look primed to make a move for a point guard. And if Garland is available, they at least have to inquire."
In a world where the Cavaliers consider pulling the trigger on a deal like this, the big question revolves around how much they value Garland's services, and if a package such as this one from Orland would be enough to hammer out an agreement.
Garland is coming off of one of his best seasons throughout his NBA career, putting together a near All-Star level season with 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from three.
And while Suggs fits exactly what the Cavs may covet for their perimeter defense and versatility purposes, even with that in mind, maximizing the value of one of the roster's top contributors and best assets is critical. Therefore, while Jett Howard and another first do have their appeal, Cleveland may want to find a bit more in return for a deal on Garland.
Though, in the Wild Wild West that is the NBA offseason, don't count any move off the table for this Cavaliers front office to make, even for a move like this one.
