Cavaliers Showing Interest in Malik Beasley
It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers could be among the list of teams interested in bringing in free agent guard Malik Beasley.
According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers are among the teams that have "checked in" with interest in signing Beasley, as his name has recently been cleared from the looming federal gambling investigation clouding his free agency status.
Along with the Cavaliers, Scotto mentioned the New York Knicks among those teams that have also checked in on Beasley.
Beasley, who currently lies unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, is one of, if not the best name up for grabs on the free agency market, who placed second in last season's Sixth Man of the Year voting only behind Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard.
In one of his most productive career seasons last year, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 41.6% shooting from three in Detroit– the best numbers he's seen since being with the Timberwolves in 2021. Days before this offseason's free agency opened, the Pistons were set to offer Beasley a three-year, $42 million contract to keep him on long-term. But, with the sudden break of his federal gambling allegations, that deal was put on hold and never materialized.
Now with those allegations in the rear-view mirror, Beasley is off the hook, back atop the market, free to sign anywhere he likes. And clearly, the Cavaliers seemingly wasted no time gauging interest in being a potential fit.
For the Cavaliers, Beasley would undoubtedly be an incredible addition for the right price. Especially following the departures of both Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro this summer, Cleveland could utilize an extra dose of depth on the wing, especially if that help can be in the form of one of the best shooters in the entire NBA.
The big factor the Cavaliers would have to keep in mind for the addition of Beasley centers upon the financial implications that follow it. As the league stands, the Cavaliers are the only team in the NBA sitting over the dreaded second apron, meaning they can't go into a bidding war with essentially any other team with interest, only having the freedom to offer him a minimum contract if they wanted to bring him aboard.
Compared to what the Pistons could hypothetically offer Beasley while holding his non-Bird rights, with that contract starting at $7.2 million, the Cavaliers have practically no leverage financially to add the sharpshooting free agent. They can certainly still land him on a one-year deal if he's amenable to it, but they'd have to provide a pretty compelling pitch for Beasley to forfeit potential money elsewhere to sign.
Expect Beasley to continue generating interest around the market in the coming days, with Cleveland looming in the background as a potential strong suitor for his services, if he's willing to meet the mark on a price tag.
