Cleveland Cavaliers Star Forward Remains Out With Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers have largely avoided any major injuries up to this point in the season.
However, the Wine and Gold are now dealing with a pair of critical player injuries, and some of them have already been ruled out for the Cavaliers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Evan Mobley - Out
Cleveland's ceiling this season is directly tied to how good and dominant Evan Mobley can be. But right now, the Cavaliers just want to make sure their star forward is healthy.
Mobley has missed the last two games with a calf injury, and he will remain sidelined against the Rockets on Wednesday night.
Kenny Atkinson said prior to Monday's game that they weren't sure with the injury was initially due to contact but eventually deemed it to be a strain.
The encouraging news is that Atkinson believes this is a day-to-day injury, which means Mobley could return to the lineup as soon as next weekend.
Isaac Okoro - Out
Isaac Okoro will also miss Cleveland's game against the Rockets as he continues to work on a lingering shoulder injury.
Atkinson wasn't as hopeful with Okoro's injury on Monday. He called the situation "difficult," with the injury being to Okoro's shooting shoulder.
As long as Okoro remains out, the Cavaliers will heavily rely on Dean Wade, Max Strus, and even rookie Jaylon Tyson to make up for Okoro's defense.
Caris LeVert - Questionable
Caris LeVert was a late scratch for Cleveland's game on Monday due to wrist soreness. He's currently listed as questionable for Wednesday.
We'll have to wait and see if this soreness keeps Cleveland's sixth man sidelined for a second straight game.