Cleveland Cavaliers Star Replicates Michael Jordan Playoff Streak
Donovan Mitchell clearly had a different demeanor in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday evening.
The superstar started off the game strong with 15 points in the first half, and Mitchell ended with 30 by the time the final buzzer sounded.
This isn't the first time Mitchell has started a playoff series strong.
Over his career, Spida has routinely put the team on his back to help them open up postseason matchups strong.
Sunday's game marked Mitchell's seventh straight Game 1 with 30 or more points. Michael Jordan is the only other player in the history of the NBA who has accomplished this feat.
Whenever a player joins Jordan, arguably the greatest player of all time, on an elite list, it's clear that it is a rare accomplishment that only the top players in the game are capable of achieving.
Now, Mitchell and, arguably, the greatest player of all time, are the only two players in NBA history to have a scoring stretch last this long in the playoffs.
One of the most impressive parts about this stat is that Mitchell did much more than just score the ball in Game 1.
Kenny Atkinson credited the superstar guard for being everywhere on the court, both on offense and defense.
"He was on the floor. I think we turned them over 14 times, and I felt like he was a part of it whether he got the steals or not ... He's kind of done that all year; Whatever we ask of him," said Cleveland's head coach.
The Cavaliers will need Mitchell to keep being an elite scorer and all-around playmaker if Cleveland is going to accomplish its main goal of winning the Finals this year.
