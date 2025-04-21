Ty Jerome Makes Cavaliers Playoff History In Game 1 Win
The Cleveland Cavaliers' convincing Game 1 victory on Sunday evening gave them a 1-0 lead over the Miami Heat.
The core four was incredible in this victory, but the story of the game was easily the impact Ty Jerome made off the bench.
Jerome was one of Cleveland's key players during the regular season, and that continued into the playoffs, too.
The guard came off the bench, scored 28 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out three assists while shooting 67 percent (10-for-15) from the floor and 62 percent (5-for-8) from behind the arc.
It's easy to forget that this was Jerome's first-ever playoff game.
With this stat line, Jerome becomes just the third player in Cavaliers history to score 28 or more points in their playoff debut.
The other two players on this elite list are LeBron James (32 points on 4/22/06) and Kyrie Irving (30 PTS on 04/19/2015).
Not bad.
Kenny Atkinson admitted after the game that he did not envision Jerome's first playoff game going as well as it did.
But at the same time, "I should have because he's kind of done it all year."
Jerome missed seven of Cleveland's last 10 games with a lingering injury, leaving questions about his health heading into the postseason.
Not only did Jerome prove that he's healthy, but he showed that he's ready to be a contributor for the Cavaliers down the stretch as they look to make a deep playoff run this summer.
