Cavaliers Striving To Be Better In This Critical Spot
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the best team in basketball in terms of record with their 17-1 start to the season. However, Cleveland must improve in one critical spot: establishing a consistent defensive game plan.
This was a consistent message from the players and the Cavaliers' head coach following Sunday night's victory over the Toronto Raptors.
"We can be better. We got complacent. I think we allowed them to push the pace. They got too many easy buckets. For us to be the team we want to be, I kind of got on the guys a little bit, including myself. I was like, 'We got to be better on a continuous basis. On a nightly basis. We have to be better," said Donovan Mitchell.
Kenny Atkinson identified fouling as one area the Cavaliers must be better at moving forward.
"Good, except for the fouling. And I don't think it was the referee's fault. We're like 27th in the league on fouling on drives. I kept telling the guys during timeouts, 'We've got to get our hands out of there.' We reach too much. A little undisciplined there. So, it's an issue right now. But we've got to address it," said the Cavaliers head coach.
Jarrett Allen echoed what Mitchell and Atkinson had to say about their defense.
"I think we've been complacent," said JA. "We know that we have Evan and I behind the guards to help them and bail them out, and I'm not blaming it on the guards. Evan and I have been following as well. We know we have the ability to be a to have a top-five defense, and I think we're just not pursuing it like we should."
Cleveland is currently ninth in the NBA with a defensive rating of 110.9. However, they have the potential to be even better.
Cleaning up when their opponent drives to the basket and improving their three-point defense will help the Cavaliers reach the top-five defense status Allen talks about.