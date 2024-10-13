Cavaliers Floated as Trade Spot for Intriguing Warriors Guard
The Cleveland Cavaliers are absolutely in need of another piece off of their bench, as Caris LeVert is really their only proven reserve scorer
The team opted not to make any big moves in free agency or via trade over the summer, but the Cavaliers have until the February trade deadline to swing some deals.
Until then, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has identified a potential trade candidate for Cleveland: Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody.
"The Warriors' surplus of wings with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga has put Moody into a difficult position for his development," Crowley wrote. "Moody has immense potential as an elite role player. His innate athleticism, mature attitude and steady production could make Moody a perfect addition the Cavaliers' roster."
Moody is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 66 games and averaged 8.1 points an three rebounds over 17.5 minutes a night on 46.2/36.0/78.5 shooting splits.
The 22-year-old, who played his collegiate basketball at the University of Arkansas, was selected by the Warriors with the 14th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.
While his minutes have increased gradually over his first three seasons, Moody may have a difficult time getting more playing time due to the glut Golden State has on the wings.
The Cavs do not currently have that problem and are actually in need of another perimeter scorer with solid defensive chops, and Moody brings both of those qualities to the table.
Plus, at 6-foot-6, Moody has decent size.
We'll see if the Cavaliers try and make a move for Moody in the coming months.