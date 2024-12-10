Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Make This Major Change
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a scintillating start this season, so it doesn't seem like there is much they need to alter here in mid-December.
However, you're never too good to make improvements, and Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has identified one area in which the Cavaliers should make a change.
The way they utilize Evan Mobley.
More specifically, Hughes wants to see Cleveland give Mobley more touches on the elbow.
"This is an argument that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to leverage Mobley's newfound forcefulness in different ways," Hughes wrote. "He only averages 2.2 elbow touches per game, despite averaging more points per elbow touch than anyone but Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis."
Mobley is averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game on 55.8/40.0/79.6 shooting splits this season, so he has certainly seen an uptick in offfensive production.
But apparently, Hughes feels that the Cavs can squeeze even more out of the former No. 3 overall pick.
"Mobley's length, handle and increased physical strength make him a menace in space," added Hughes. "But he could be even more devastating when he only needs a single dribble to get to the front of the rim, and his facility as a passer makes him doubly dangerous near the foul line."
Many wondered if the Cavaliers' frontcourt of Mobley and Jarrett Allen could work, as the lack of floor spacing between the two was seen as a major negative heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
But Cleveland certainly hasn't seemed to encounter any problems with the duo thus far, as Mobley has taken a significant step forward and is enjoying the best season of his career to date.