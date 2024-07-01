Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Make Shocking Trade with East Rival
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very quite to begin NBA free agency. Despite fans hoping to see the team aggressively making moves to surround Donovan Mitchell with talent, the Cavaliers have opted for the patient approach to the market.
Many of the better free agency options have already signed elsewhere. However, the trade market is still an intriguing avenue that Cleveland could target to improve its roster.
King James Gospel, a FanSided website covering the Cavaliers, has suggested a bold trade for the team.
In their recent trade proposal, they suggest that Cleveland should try to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft picks.
Bogdanovic would certainly be an intriguing addition for the Cavaliers. He would be able to help fill the shooting need that Cleveland has and would provide an excellent scoring option either in the starting lineup or off of the bench.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Hawks, Bogdanovic ended up averaging 16.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 42.8 percent from the floor and knocked down 37.4 percent of his three-point attempts while shooting 8.1 threes per game.
Giving up LeVert and Niang, along with draft compensation, would be a hefty price to pay. However, Bogdanovic is a high-impact player who can score and shoot. He could help take pressure off of Donovan Mitchell.
At 31 years old, Bogdanovic is still in the prime of his NBA career. He also would come with contract control.
Looking at his current deal, Bogdanovic has three years left, although he has a team option for the 2026-27 season. That makes him an even more intriguing trade taget for a team like the Cavaliers.
While this is only an idea and is far from being an actual report, it's intriguing to think about. Bogdanovic has been a quality player throughout his entire career and could offer Cleveland a much better back-court fit than LeVert does.
Hopefully, the Cavaliers are able to make some moves in the near future. So far, things have been a bit frustrating for the fans of a team who desperately need to make improvements to their roster.