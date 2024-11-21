Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Make Polarizing Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a rocking 16-1 start, with their only blemish being a loss to the Boston Celtics. No shame in losing to the defending champs.
Due to the Cavaliers' incredible first month, you would think that a trade would be out of the question, but Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel does not feel it is out of the realm of possibility.
As a matter of fact, he thinks it is likely that Cleveland will consider a move at some point.
More specifically, Cornelissen thinks that the Cavs may end up deciding to jettison Jarrett Allen at some point this season.
"When Jarrett Allen is on the court without Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers have a +5.2 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass," Cornelissen wrote. "That number rises to a whopping +21.3 net rating when Mobley is on the court without Allen, in the 99th percentile in the league. When the Cavaliers made their big comeback against the Celtics in the third quarter on Tuesday night, it was Mobley at center, Allen on the bench."
Many have wondered if Allen and Mobley were compatible long term, as neither player is much of a floor spacer. Thanks to the Cavaliers' hot start, the chatter about the awkward frontcourt pairing has not been nearly as prominent, but as Cornelissen notes, it could surface again.
"The Cavaliers are riding high and winning a lot of games, so there is not a lot of urgency to shake things up," he added. "At some point, however, things won't be going so well, and the Cavs will certainly consider a deal. Moving Jarrett Allen for a two-way combo forward, even if he is less talented, may better fit Atkinson's vision for the team. ... That may mean Jarrett Allen finds himself in a trade and heading out of Cleveland."
Cleveland has some intent on keeping its "core four" intact, but there is no doubt that Allen is not untouchable. If the Cavs hit a rough patch, they may ultimately consider swinging a trade, and Allen may be at the forefront of such discussions.