Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Trade for LeBron James
The Cleveland Cavaliers now find themselves back to the drawing board this offseason after a historic season output was quickly put to rest following their exit in five games against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of this postseason.
Looking to Cleveland's offseason, it'll be nothing short of interesting to see how exactly the Cavaliers try to move forward and attempt to improve the state of the roster heading into next year. Could it result in one of the Core Four being moved out? Could they decide to run it back one more time with the same group to bank on better health?
How about adding LeBron James into the mix next season?
In the eyes of FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright, that idea might not be as far-fetched as it seems.
Wright outlined his rationale linking LeBron to a third stint in Cleveland with a wild trade proposal on the Dan Patrick Show following the Cavaliers' playoff exit, seeing an intriguing path to where the move could make a ton of sense for both sides.
"Year 23, go back home, win a title with Cleveland, or at least make another Finals is something for LeBron James," Wright said. "You couldn't go there if they won 64 games and made the Finals, but when they just keep getting clocked in round two, and it's like 'Oh, who's your starting three? Max Strus? I think I'm an upgrade! I think I would help out a little there."
Getting a chance at LeBron for a third time in Cleveland would be nothing short of a miraculous feat to see unfold. And if both parties wanted to get crazy, this could certainly be a way for the Cavaliers to make a fascinating tweak to their roster for next season, and act as the perfect puzzle piece to get over the playoff hump.
Heading into this summer, James lands on a $52 million player option, which has yet to be decided on. For him to make his way to Cleveland, it would likely result in either a sign-and-trade scenario coming to form further into this summer to keep him on his current, lofty paycheck, or maybe LeBron looks to decline his option, signs to the Cavaliers for less, and makes the move that way.
In the event the Cavaliers brass wants to get aggressive in their endeavors to surpass their second-round woes, this would definitely be a way to do it. And to see one last ride of LeBron leading the charge in the place where it all started, it could even be the perfect storybook ending to his legendary, storied career.
Leaving a situation like LeBron's with the Los Angeles Lakers would certainly be a challenge. He's got a superstar in Luka Doncic as a running-mate, just came off of a three-seed finish in a tough Western Conference, and of course, you can't forget Bronny James being a part of that mix either.
But for one last chance at getting a second ring in Cleveland? That might be a pitch LeBron can't pass on.
Of course, all hypothetical, and a bit outlandish in terms of all of the results that could transpire this NBA offseason, but there's at least a non-zero percent chance we see it develop if the stars align.