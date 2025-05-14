Donovan Mitchell Reflects On Why Cavaliers' Abrupt End To Season 'Hurts'
Everyone, including the players, is still trying to accept the Cleveland Cavaliers' sudden end to a memorable season.
Donovan Mitchell spoke to the media not even 24 hours after Cleveland's heartbreaking end to the year. He was incredibly honest about how he was feeling and admitted that this loss especially hurts.
"You saw it [the steps], and I think it hurts because it's just, it's so fast. It's just like, pow, it just stopped," said Mitchell on Wednesday morning.
"I have no plans. I have no, I don't know what the hell I'm doing tomorrow. I don't know what the hell I'm doing next week. You know what I mean? There's no, it just was abrupt."
There will undoubtedly be rumors and calls for roster change following another early exit from the playoffs, but Mitchell was clear that this core still believes in one another, and has room to grow together.
"I mean that's what's so tough because we believe in each other. We believed that this was a year, everybody did. Y'all all said it. You know what I mean? So that's what sucks."
There's no denying the Cavaliers had a disappointing end to their playoff run, but Mitchell is confident the Wine and Gold will be right back in the spot next year, and use it as fuel.
"But on the flip side, I said it last night, we'll be back. This is what makes people who they are. It's what makes teams who they are."
"When they tell that story, when they reach the pinnacle, you reflect back on these moments. You reflect back on everybody saying how we suck. You know what I'm saying? You reflect on those moments when you get to the top, whenever that may be, but it sucks and it hurts because it just wasn't, wasn't supposed to end like this."
