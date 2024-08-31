Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pursue Reunion With Sharpshooting Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made any truly major additions this offseason, and many are wondering what exactly they are waiting for.
However, there is still plenty of time between now and the regular season for the Cavaliers to make some moves, and Tyler Watts of King James Gospel has identified a very interesting candidate for the club to sign in free agency: forward Cedi Osman.
Of course, Osman spent the first six seasons of his NBA career in Cleveland, becoming a rather key member of the team's rotation.
He represented a significant bench piece during the Cavs' run to the NBA Finals in 2018, and the next four years, he averaged double figures in scoring.
The Cavaliers then traded Osman to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that landed them Max Strus last summer.
Osman played in 72 games with the Spurs during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over 17.6 minutes a night while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range.
The 29-year-old is not exactly flashy, but he would provide something Cleveland absolutely needs: floor spacing.
Osman also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and finish around the rim, so he is not an entirely one-dimensional scorer, either.
The downside to Osman is that he is not a very good defender, and he doesn't appear to be the same player he was during his early years with the Cavs.
But, as a bench piece, Osman could be pretty valuable to a Cavaliers squad that could afford to bolster its depth heading into next season.