Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Target Trade For Former Boston Celtics Star
All has been quiet on the trade front for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason in spite of incessant speculation that the Cavaliers would shake up their roster.
However, there is still some time for Cleveland to wheel and deal before the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, and Mateo Mayorga of King James Gospel has identified a rather intriguing potential trade target for the Cavs: Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
Williams is most known for his five-year tenure with the Boston Celtics, where he established himself as one of the best defensive players in basketball.
As a matter of fact, during the 2021-22 season, Williams made Second-Team All-Defense and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
The Celtics traded Williams to the Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jrue Holiday last summer, but Williams went on to play just six games with Portland last season due to injuries.
Health has been a major mitigating factor throughout Williams' NBA career.
Since entering the league in 2018, Williams has played 60 games just once, which came during that aforementioned 2021-22 campaign when he was on the floor for 61 contests.
He has played under 50 games four times in six seasons.
When he is right, Williams is a force on the defensive end and also represents a terrific pick-and-roll partner due to his incredible ability to finish lobs. After all, he owns a lifetime field-goal percentage of 72.9 percent.
However, due to the risk factor, the Cavaliers would certainly not want to surrender much in return in a potential trade for Williams.
Plus, Williams' fit in Cleveland is questionable, given the fact that frontcourt floor spacing is a hot-button issue for the Cavs as it is.