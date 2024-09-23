Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Consider Trade With Chicago Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin the 2024-25 NBA season with almost the same roster that they had last year. Fans haven't been thrilled with that decision, but there is still time to make a move if the Cavaliers choose to do so.
While it seems likely that they're refrain from making a big-time move, they could consider a trade or signing that simply improves the depth of the roster.
One area that Cleveland could use more help is on the defensive side of the floor. Finding another forward who can defend at a high level would be a great move.
Keeping that in mind, the Cavaliers have been urged by King James Gospel to consider a trade with the Chicago Bulls. The suggested idea would bring in veteran defensive-minded forward Torrey Craig.
"In Cleveland, Craig would be a backup 3-and-D power forward. He can work in the zone and effectively in man coverage against smaller players. On top of that, he made 39.2 of his 3-point attempts on a low volume (2.9) last year. He could hover at that mark in Cleveland, surviving on drive-and-kick plus swing plays. Craig could also turn into a relief option if Dean Wade isn’t paying well or faces another untimely injury ahead of the postseason."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Bulls, Craig ended up playing in 53 games and starting in 14 of those appearances. He averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. In addition to those numbers, he shot 43 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from the three-point line.
Craig would bring excellent veteran experience and hard-nosed defense.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 221 pounds, Craig could help defensively against opposing wings like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He can shoot the three decently as well, which would help him fit alongside Donovan Mitchell within the offense.
At 33 years old, Craig would likely welcome a trade out of Chicago. The Bulls are nowhere close to being a contender. A trade to Cleveland would give him a much better shot to compete.
This is just a suggestion, but it's one that would make sense. Craig would not cost a lot to acquire and he could be a solid depth addition.
More than likely, this won't end happening, but Craig is a name to keep an eye on as a defensive target.