Cavaliers Urged To Make Questionable Trade With Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't need to make a trade before the deadline in less than a month. A team doesn't accidentally have a record of 33-5 without doing something right.
However, suppose Cleveland is going to address an area of weakness. In that case, it should consider acquiring a reliable backup center in case Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley are sidelined for a prolonged period of time.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently put together this mock trade between the Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets which lands the Wine and Gold a reliable backup big.
Cavaliers Receive: C Nick Richards
Hornets Receive: F Dean Wade, 2025 second-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)
Swartz notes that Richards is "good enough to be in Cleveland's rotation immediately or could serve as an insurance policy. With Max Strus now back from an ankle injury, the Cavs have many wings and can afford to part with Wade."
In theory, the Cavaliers putting together a trade package for Richards would be a good move to help increase Cleveland's frontcourt depth. He's averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per game.
However, Cleveland trading away one of their most underrated and valuable pieces for a player who may only see eight to ten minutes a game would be a questionable decision at best.
Dean Wade has slid perfectly into the starting small forward position for the Cavaliers. He's an elite defender who can help space the floor for Cleveland's backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Wade may not be a high-volume scorer or a well-known star in the league. However, he found a critical role with this Cavaliers team. The Wine and Gold have a 27-2 record in games Wade's played this season, and that's no coincidence.
Cleveland shouldn't consider trading him unless the deal involves a rotation player who is a clear upgrade over Wade, not a depth piece.