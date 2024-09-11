Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pull Off Major Three-Team Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a very quiet NBA offseason when it comes to outside moves.
Being able to lock up Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to long-term contracts was huge for the franchise. However, they did not add talent to their core.
While they haven't made any sizable moves yet, there is still time for a move to be made. One is being suggested that would involve a three-team trade.
Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network shared a trade proposal that would land veteran guard Norman Powell with the Cavaliers. It would involve a three-team trade between Cleveland, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Chicago Bulls.
Here is what the trade would look like:
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls Receive: Caris LeVert, 2026 Second-Round Pick (via Cleveland), 2028 Second-Round Pick (via Cleveland), and a 2031 Second-Round Pick (via Los Angeles)
On the outside looking in, the trade would actually make sense for all teams involved.
Powell would be an excellent addition for the Cavaliers. He is coming off of a season that saw him average 13.9 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He shot 48.6 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
Adding that kind of elite three-point shooting and scoring ability would be key for Cleveland off of the bench.
As for Los Angeles, they would be getting a major upgrade at the center position. Vucevic is a quality big man on the offensive end of the court, although he wouldn't be a great defensive addition.
Finally, for the Bulls, acquiring LeVert gives them a scorer and playmaker. Acquiring the three second-round picks would give them more future assets to work with.
Specifically for Cleveland, acquiring Powell in exchange for LeVert and two second-round picks would be a major win. His offensive ability would give either the starting unit a boost or the bench a lethal scoring and shooting threat.
All of that being said, this is simply an idea for a potential trade. It's likely that it will never even be discussed, but it's intriguing to think about and would make sense for the Cavaliers.