Cavaliers Urged To Make Compelling Trade for Raptors Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest decision ahead of the deadline is whether to avoid the luxury tax by making a minor move or adding a rotation-caliber player.
If the Cavaliers do opt to slightly increase payroll with their eyes set on a Finals championship this season, a trade idea proposed by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report makes a lot of sense.
Buckley believes the Cavaliers should offer Georges Niang and a 2025 second-round pick to acquire Chris Boucher from the Toronto Raptors.
"If the Cavs don't mind adding a little payroll, though, they might seek out a swap like this to increase their frontcourt flexibility and gain some protection at the center spot in case Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen suffers an untimely injury," wrote Buckley.
"Boucher, who's on an expiring contract, can shuffle between the 4 and 5 spots while supplying a helpful blend of shot-blocking, shot-making and above-the-rim activity. His per-36-minutes averages probably aren't sustainable, but they still speak to his versatility: 22.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 threes (at a 37 percent clip), 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks."
Cleveland's frontcourt depth is a concern, even as the Wine and Gold have one of the top frontcourts in the NBA. Yes, they have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, two elite big men, but the Cavaliers could be in trouble if either of them misses a significant amount of time.
This weakness was briefly exposed when Mobley missed a handful of games with a calf injury.
Boucher is the perfect big man the Cavaliers could add to their rotation. He can space the floor, protect the rim, and even initiate the offense in some rotations.
If Cleveland feels alright with adding more money to the books, a trade for Boucher would make a lot of sense for the roster.