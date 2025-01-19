Cavaliers Veteran Gets Major Praise Following Victory vs. Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers were down two of their key rotation players heading into their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Both Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were injured, so someone would have to step up on the defensive end of the floor.
This was especially important with Minnesota having decent size with Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle in their rotation.
The unsung hero of Cleveland's victory was Georges Niang, who put together his best game of the season on both ends of the floor.
The veteran forward finished the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 71 percent (5-for-7) from the floor.
Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell took some time in his postgame interview to praise Niang for what he contributed during the win.
"I mean, he does whatever's asked of him. He's our heart and soul. He's our laughter, as you've seen. He's our energy. He's our study guy," said Mitchell.
"And then on nights like tonight, you've got Evan out, he gets you 10 boards. And then Offensily, back cuts, getting to the rim, different thing like that, knocking down shots. He does it all. He's the unsung hero of tonight and of our team all year."
Cleveland's head coach, Kenny Atkinson, also noted his significant contribution, especially on defense.
"He's kind of the guy that really makes the bench go because of his ability to pass. Obviously, makes timely threes. Forty percent three-point shooter. Can pass the heck out of it. Good cutter. But what I go back to is his defense this year, he's been really good."
Niang may not get the most minutes or consistently averaged a double-double every game, but his performance shows that he is an incredibly valuable bench player.