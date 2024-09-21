Cavaliers Veteran Reveals His Thoughts On New Head Coach
The Cleveland Cavaliers are running back with essentially the same roster as last season. However, the team's play style and game plan could look much different, with the organization bringing a new voice in Kenny Atkinson to be the head coach of the team.
Veteran Georges Niang appeared on the Locked On Cavs Podcast and described how he believes Atkinson will impact the new team.
"We’ve had some changes within the organization, having a new coach in Kenny Atkinson, that I think we’re all excited about," said Niang.
"To bring a new feel, a new touch, a new energy to this organization. I think a lot of us were disappointed with how the year ended. You play to compete for championships and win championships, and when you come up short, you wanna continue to be creative and find ways of how you can get better, how the team can get better, and I think having Kenny come in is really help all of us collectively get better, and also I think individually."
The Cavs don't start training camps for another week and half. However, Niang has already been impressed with what he's seen from Atkinson. The veteran has played for many different head coaches thorughout his career, but Atikson's communication and game planning is something that has really stuck out to him.
"I think the biggest thing that I've realized so far dealing with him is he’s a worker, he's in constant communication with all the guys. 'How can I focus on getting the best out of you with still getting the best out of the team?' That's important espeacilly with the mix of young core guys that we have abd also season veterans that we have."
So far, it sounds like the team is excited about Atkinson's plan for the team. But we'll have to wait for the regular season to see what all of this looks like on the floor.