Cavaliers Viewed As Possible Landing Spot For Hawks Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some tough choices to make over the next few months.
One of those will be whether they stick with the same roster or make some trades, risking breaking up the team chemistry to address obvious areas of need before the deadline.
If the Wine and Gold make a trade or two, there is one forward who would be a tremendous option to add to their roster.
In a recent trade candidate list by The Athletic, they identified Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter as a player who could possibly be on the move. If he is traded, they view the Cavaliers as a "best fit" for the two-way player.
Hunter is in the middle of a breakout season. He's averaging a career-high 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 44.9 percent from behind the arc.
Adding Hunter to Cleveland's roster would also address their biggest weakness at the moment: their perimeter defense.
The Cavaliers have one of the worst team three-point defenses in the league, and that weakness becomes even more obvious when they've gone up against other contenders, such as the Boston Celtics. Hunter would immediately help with that.
This isn't the first time the Cavs and Hunter have been linked to one another. Cleveland was reportedly interested in the forward ahead of last year's deadline for the same reasons.
Hunter's potential fit with the Cavaliers is obvious. He plays great defense, can create his own shot, and is a tremendous three-point shooter.
The only question is whether the Hawks are willing to trade him and their asking price.