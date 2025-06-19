Cleveland Cavaliers Workout Four Interesting NBA Draft Prospects
The Cleveland Cavaliers have continued to stay busy in recent weeks, hosting various prospects among this year's incoming class for pre-draft workouts, and that trend continues with their newest reported four names taking a visit.
According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers hosted a group of at least prospects for a workout on Thursday, including Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer, Ohio's AJ Clayton, and Kentucky’s Jaxson Robinson and Amari Williams being among the participants.
It's an intriguing batch of guys being brought in from the Cavs brass–– all of whom are projected to be either second-round picks or undrafted free agents during next week's draft.
Barnhizer, a four-year player for Northwestern, is a 6-foot-6 guard who played in 17 games last season to average 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while also being a standout on the defensive end with 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a night.
Clayton, also a four-year player, is a 6-foot-8 forward who spent all four years at Ohio, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 48.0% shooting from the field through 29 games and starts.
As for the Kentucky duo, Robinson is a five-year, 6-foot-6 guard who's spent his time across four schools, spanning from Texas A&M to BYU, going on to average 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 24 starts for the Wildcats.
Williams is a five-year big man, suiting up for Drexler across the past four seasons, but transferred to Lexington for his final year of eligibility, averaging 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 56.1% shooting from the field, also starting in each of their 36 games.
The Cavaliers will have two second-rounders to use on day two of the NBA Draft, scheduled at picks 49 and 58, where all four aforementioned prospects could potentially be in play if they're up for grabs.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
