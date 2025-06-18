Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Coaching Staff Update

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a new member of Kenny Atkinson's coaching staff for the next NBA season.

Tommy Wild

Mar 4, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general view of the court before a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general view of the court before a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster is certainly a point of emphasis for the front office heading into the offseason, the coaching staff also needs attention.

The organization announced on Tuesday morning that Cleveland native Jawad Williams is joining Kenny Atkinson's staff as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

He spent last season with the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach and director of player development.

Williams was born in Lakewood, Ohio, and had a stellar career at St. Edward High School. He then went on to play collegiate basketball at North Carolina and was even a member of the 2004-05 team that won the NCAA Championship.

Williams had a brief NBA career, playing in only three full seasons from 2008 to 2011. However, all three of those years were with his hometown team, the Cavaliers.

So, Jawad joining Atkinson's staff is more of a homecoming rather than a completely new chapter in his life.

Williams won't be the only new name to join Atkinson's staff for next year.

Of course, Jordan Ott left to become the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, and DeMarre Carroll also departed to join Ott's staff.

Cleveland also Bryan Tibaldi and Chris Darnell, who left to take roles elsewhere.

The Cavaliers still have work to do to fill these vacancies, but starting by hiring a Cleveland native who has experience both as a player and a coach will provide a much-needed perspective to Atkinson's staff that was so good last year.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers Linked To Two Intriguing Players Ahead OF NBA Draft

MORE: NBA Insider Dishes Cavaliers' Trade Intel on 2 Players

MORE: NBA Insider Reveals Trade the Cleveland Cavaliers Might Make

MORE: Cavaliers Insider Reveals Team's Thought Process Behind Trading Darius Garland

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Huge Coaching News

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News