Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Coaching Staff Update
While the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster is certainly a point of emphasis for the front office heading into the offseason, the coaching staff also needs attention.
The organization announced on Tuesday morning that Cleveland native Jawad Williams is joining Kenny Atkinson's staff as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.
He spent last season with the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach and director of player development.
Williams was born in Lakewood, Ohio, and had a stellar career at St. Edward High School. He then went on to play collegiate basketball at North Carolina and was even a member of the 2004-05 team that won the NCAA Championship.
Williams had a brief NBA career, playing in only three full seasons from 2008 to 2011. However, all three of those years were with his hometown team, the Cavaliers.
So, Jawad joining Atkinson's staff is more of a homecoming rather than a completely new chapter in his life.
Williams won't be the only new name to join Atkinson's staff for next year.
Of course, Jordan Ott left to become the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, and DeMarre Carroll also departed to join Ott's staff.
Cleveland also Bryan Tibaldi and Chris Darnell, who left to take roles elsewhere.
The Cavaliers still have work to do to fill these vacancies, but starting by hiring a Cleveland native who has experience both as a player and a coach will provide a much-needed perspective to Atkinson's staff that was so good last year.
